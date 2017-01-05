Southeast Missouri State University has tickets available for the annual Dr. MLK Jr. Dinner

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King dinner at the Show Me Center has tickets available at the semo.edu website. Co-Chair of the event Dr. Morris Jenkins is excited about the on Monday, January 16th keynote speaker! He tells KZIM KSIM attendance continues to grow and he expects the same this year…

For a list of black history month events go to semo.edu. Jenkins says most of the schedule is for campus students. Inquire about an end of month play which is open to the public on the website.