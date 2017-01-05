Southeast’s LaunchU Entrepreneurship Training to Start Soon: Scholarships Available

Southeast Missouri State University’s Economic Business and Engagement Center will soon be hosting their Launch U classes in Cape and Sikeston. Project coordinator Gabrielle Penca tells KZIM KSIM these are for early stage entrepreneurs and those contemplating self-employment.

They will have an information session on Monday, January 9th at Parengo Coffee in Sikeston at 5:30 PM. $16,000 was used in startup assistance for 26 people who participated last year. You can access the schedule, enroll, apply for a scholarship, and pay online at innovationmic.org/launchu.