Thursday, January 5th, 2016

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Cody Romano, 25, who celebrated the new year by getting drunk, running into the street and doing a belly flop onto the windshield of a cop car.

After he got hammered, Romano went outside and a spotted a Menasha, Wisconsin Police car.

So he ran at it full speed and did a belly flop onto the windshield.

The glass shattered and he left a dent in the hood.

He then took off running.

The police car just happened to have officers inside at the time and they chased him down and arrested him.

Romano is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Andrea Contin, 48, a parish priest in Veneto, Italy, who is in trouble for organizing group sex parties, and taking women to a swingers resort in France.

The Italian priest is being investigated for allegedly organizing orgies in his rectory and pimping out up to 15 lovers to wife-swap websites.

Police found sex toys and videos, purportedly showing orgies taking place on the San Lazzaro church premises, only after complaints from three female parishioners.

The priest also allegedly concealed pornographic home videos in covers bearing the names of various popes.

Father Contin has not been arrested, but a prosecutor is investigating the allegations.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Erika Koger, 33, a Florida Department of Corrections officer, who was arrested after it was revealed she had sex with an inmate and gave him money and cellphones.

An investigation has revealed that Koger had sexual relations with an unnamed inmate, provided him extra food, money, and a cell phone.

When the inmate was transferred to another prison, she started raising money for his legal defense.

Koger was charged with official misconduct, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and perjury.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified 21-year-old man in Houston, who got sick of waiting at the E.R., so he pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the ceiling.

Hospital staff say the man arrived at 8:00 a.m. that morning saying he needed an X-ray.

After 45 minutes of waiting he stood up and began firing into the ceiling.

As patients and staff ran for cover, the man walked outside where two officers told him to drop his weapon.

He didn’t and was shot several times in the leg and torso.

The suspect was treated and jailed.