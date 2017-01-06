Friday, January 6th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Joseph Talbot, 43, an upstate New York man who tried to buy every copy of his local newspaper because he didn’t want anyone to see his mugshot for DUI.

After getting released from the station, it dawned on Talbot that his mugshot would end up in the local paper so he hatched his plan.

He spent nearly $1,250 to buy up about 1,000 copies on local news stands so no one would see it.

Unfortunately, for him, word got out that he did that and now his story and mugshot have now gone viral.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Enrevie Bendejo, who was less than impressed with the engagement ring she received and ended up hitting her fiancé with a two-by-four.

Police in Nassau County, Long Island say Bendejo got engaged to her boyfriend over Christmas, but wasn’t thrilled with the ring he gave her.

The two argued over the next few days and it all came to a head this week when things escalated and she decided to break up with him.

She grabbed a two-by-four off the front porch that had some nails sticking out of it and hit him with it.

She also bit him on the arm and punched him in the face.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Keeston Davis, 25, and Tony Green, 23, who were arrested after they broke into someone’s apartment, and live-streamed the whole thing on Facebook.

The two suspects went to an apartment in Louisiana, knocked on the door and attempted to forcibly remove the occupant.

The police were immediately notified and now the pair have been jailed on a litany of charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Kenneth McDonald, 34, who snuck into the manager’s office at a Circle K Gas Station, stole $600 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets and then urinated all over the manager’s desk.

Police in Naples, Florida say a worker at the station caught McDonald in the office and told him to leave.

Once outside, McDonald attacked and stole money from a couple seated inside their car.

Investigators said McDonald was seen taking off in a white pick-up truck with a business logo on it.

They found him sleeping inside a concrete construction tube behind that business.

McDonald faces several charges including robbery, battery and grand theft.