Girl Scout Cookie Season Has Started

The Girl Scout Cookies program kicked off Thursday for their 100th year with area Girl Scouts taking pre-orders. They are $5 a box, which goes directly back to support the local Girl Scout activities in the Missouri Heartland chapter. Public relations digital media manager, Lori Enyart tells KZIM KSIM about this year’s cookie flavors.

She also says when girls come to your neighborhood taking pre-orders, be sure to ask them about the goals they’ve set, as the program improves life skills. For more information, visit girlscoutsmoheartland.org or girlscoutcookies.org.