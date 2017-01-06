Greitens opposes tax increase for roads and bridges

Southeast Missourian

Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens opposes a tax increase to fund the state’s roads and bridges. He was in Cape Girardeau Thursday for a visit billed as a thank tour for the support of area voters. The lobby of the Marquette Tower was packed to cheer Greitens, who will be the state’s first Republican governor in eight years when he is sworn in Monday at the state capitol. Greitens says we have to look at the core priorities of government. Infrastructure funding is a core priority as we have about 3,500 deficient bridges. But he says taxpayers do not trust career politicians to invest their money wisely. He says he will insist on results and accountability and be a watchdog for taxpayers. Greitens also said he would continue to push for a complete ban of lobbyist gifts despite opposition from some lawmakers. Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, who lost to Greitens in the August Republican primary, introduced the governor-elect. Kinder, who will be ending a 24-year career in state politics on Monday, received loud applause.