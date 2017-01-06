Joplin Council Approves of a Demolition Settlement

Joplin has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a lawsuit with a man over the demolition of the foundations of three homes that were destroyed in the deadly 2011 tornado. The Joplin Globe reports that the city council agreed last month to the settlement with Larry Allgood. The city took action through a special board when his properties weren’t undergoing rebuilding after the tornado. Tax liens then were placed on the three properties to cover the demolition costs. The city had required residents who did not immediately rebuild to tear out any remaining concrete structures. City officials said that would more quickly foster lot sales and rebuilding, as well as remove what they alleged were unsafe structures. But Allgood argued in court documents that he intended to rebuild.