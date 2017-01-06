Poplar Bluff reports death, 5 overdoses; officials fear tainted heroin

Daily American Republic

Police said they believe a tainted batch of heroin has hit the streets of Poplar Bluff, citing one death and five overdose calls in the past week. Police chief Danny Whiteley says a lot of our heroin comes from St. Louis and the city may have gotten some of the drug which killed people there. Lt. Josh Stewart said there is no way for users to tell whether the drug has been altered without doing a chemical analysis. While the latest round of overdoses has been exceptionally bad, police say the drug has been a problem for years. But recently they have been seeing larger quantities and more overdoses. And a lot more kids from all walks of life are using. Police are seeing more methamphetamine users turn to heroin as their drug of choice. Police said they hope community members will help them in their fight against the drug by staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity in their own neighborhoods. The PBPD anonymous narcotics line is (573) 686-8675.