The Cardinals Caravan is coming to Cape Girardeau!

The St. Louis Cardinals caravan stops at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Jan. 16th. Current and former players Tyler Lyons, Jose Martinez, John Gant, Patrick Wisdom, Ray King, and Scott Cooper will be there, with Chris Hrabe as the emcee. Recreation coordinator Jennifer Rose from the parks and Rec department tells KZIM KSIM about some of the activities at the caravan.

Doors open at 4:30, with the event starting at 5:30 PM. Admission is $6, with children 3 and under free. To get tickets, visit the Osage Center, Arena Building, or go to cityofcapegirardeau.org, go to the parks and recreation homepage, and click on the orange button.

Other Locations:

Sunday, Jan. 15: Carbondale (SIU Arena) at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16: Paducah (Paducah McCracken Conv. & Expo) at Noon