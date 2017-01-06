Trampoline Park Coming to Cape Girardeau

Ultimate Air Trampoline Park out of Jonesboro, Arkansas is expanding to Cape Girardeau. An owner of Ultimate Air, Buddy Caubble says they have a 35,000 square foot building they are supposed to close on February 17th. It will include 12,000 square feet of trampolines, laser mazes, rentable rooms, and other activities. Free jump will be offered by the hour, as well as fitness classes. Some spaces will be designated for smaller children in terms of safety. Being a college town, owners expect the Cape Girardeau facility to be a big hit in. It’s expected to open by the end of 2017, with 60 to 65 employment positions. They also hope to expand to Stillwater, Oklahoma and Maui, Hawaii.