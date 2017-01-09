Armed Criminal Action at 1927 Kingshighway

On January 8th, Cape Girardeau officers responded to 1927 Kingshighway in reference to suspicious activity. The victim’s ex-boyfriend arrived at her residence and unlawfully entered. The victim and witnesses say he was armed with a firearm. The suspect, 20-year-old Nicholas D. Palmer, remained at the scene and was arrested, transported to Police Headquarters, booked, and placed into a holding cell on a 24 hour hold pending a warrant for domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.