Cape Girardeau Burglary: Under Investigation

On Friday, January 6th Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to 531 North Fountain Street in reference to a burglary report. They made contact with the victim who stated she was in her residence when 3 masked subjects entered through an unlocked basement door. She stated one of the suspects threatened her with a firearm, and she advised the three suspects to leave. The victim says several items were stolen from her residence. She received no injuries, and no suspects have been arrested as investigations continue.