East Prairie law enforcement has arrested a man on felony drug charges…

Mississippi County Deputies have arrested an East Prairie Man on felony drug Charges following an investigation. Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says the investigation began when deputies served a protection order on Shawn Matheney at a rural East Prairie residence. They learned that Matheney had an active warrant, placed him under arrest and transported him to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Deputies obtained consent to search his residence for evidence about an unrelated investigation. They located various narcotics and drug paraphernalia. 39-year old Harold Shawn Matheney, of East Prairie, was initially arrested on a probation violation for resisting arrest, but is now also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to 7 years in the Department of Corrections; and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, a class E felony punishable by four years imprisonment. As of press time, Mr. Matheney remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.