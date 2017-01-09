Former Navy SEAL Greitens to be Missouri’s next governor

Eric Greitens has been a Navy SEAL officer, Rhodes scholar, White House fellow, charity founder and best-selling author. On Monday, the 42-year-old Republican will be sworn into office as Missouri’s 56th governor. He’s promised to shake up politics, spur economic growth and focus on ethics. He’ll replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. Greitens’ inauguration will mark the first time in state history that Republicans have supermajorities in both the House and Senate and control of the governor’s mansion. Newly elected Republicans Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, Treasurer Eric Schmitt, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Josh Hawley also will be inaugurated. Greitens will be the first Jewish governor and will start the day with an interfaith service at a Catholic church. Celebrations will end with a Capitol ball. Hear the inauguration at 11am on our our nation your station KZIM KSIM