I-55 Wreck Survivor: 7-month-old Iler Diagnosed with Brain Damage

On May 11th, pregnant Sarah Iler was killed in a three-vehicle wreck and her baby, Maddyson was removed via cesarean section. Due to the accident Maddyson suffered hypoxic brain trauma, a lack of oxygen to the brain, which she’ll need medical treatment for the rest of her life. Receiving therapy in Poplar Bluff, it’s still unclear what medical treatment she will need in the future. At the time of the accident, driver Matthew Rider slowed below the minimum posted speed, and a semi tractor-trailer driven by Jerald lathers hit the vehicle containing Iler and Rider. Maddyson’s sister, Kasandra, sued Rider, Linden Bulk Transportation, and Jerald Lathers for damages in $25,000. A petition was filed October 18th, and the first trial date is scheduled for January 22nd, 2018. It states lathers was not paying attention, was speeding, and drove too closely behind vehicles. Neither drivers were issued traffic citations due to the crash.