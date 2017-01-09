Juvenile accused of stealing, damaging playground statue

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police on Sunday recovered the namesake statue — in pieces — stolen from a memorial playground this weekend, and one juvenile suspect is in custody. Cape police spokesman Sgt. Adam Glueck says an anonymous caller led officers to a residence in Cape Girardeau County. Police found the bronze statue in pieces and took a 16-year-old boy into juvenile custody in connection with the case. The statue depicts 3-year-old Melaina Cunningham, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with a rare muscle disease. The Melaina’s Magical Playland playground was erected at the Cape County Park North in 2013 by Melaina’s parents, Jeff and Andrea Cunningham, as a place children of all ability levels could use. The statue was reported missing Saturday morning. The statue was severely damaged. A new one may have to be made.