Missouri Man Accused of Assaulting Clerk, Police Officer

53-year-old Raymond Joe Moody of Steele was arrested on Saturday after allegedly assaulting a clerk at the Deerfield Travel Center in Steele. When a Steele police officer arrived, Moody allegedly punched him in the face. The officer used a stun gun on Moody, but a struggle continued. Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says Moody tried to grab a large knife from his waistband, but Pemiscot County deputies arrived and he was taken into custody. Moody is charged with assault, assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, and trespassing.