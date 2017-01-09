Monday, January 9th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Alvin Neal, 56, who was arrested for bank robbery, because he swiped his own debit card before he told the teller to give him the money.

San Diego police say Neal walked up to the window, swiped his card, then told the teller, “You’re being robbed. Don’t make a mistake.”

The teller ended up giving him $565, but police used his account information to look up his name and address.

As an added bonus, Neal is on the sex offender list, so tracking him down wasn’t hard.

He has been sentenced to three years and ten months in jail.

He also has to pay back the $565 he stole.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Towanda Shields, 47, who got so upset that she never won the lottery last year, that she started calling the state lottery office and threatening to kill the people there.

Shields started calling the Pennsylvania state lottery headquarters and left “very graphic and vulgar” messages on their voicemail.

In December, she escalated to calling individual members of the lottery commission, telling them she was going to kill them.

Luckily, police traced the calls to her, and now there’s a warrant out for her arrest on three counts of making terrorist threats and 25 counts of harassment and stalking.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Randall S. Sullivan, 58, who was arrested after he walked into a Starbucks bathroom and lit his underwear on fire.

Witnesses told police Sullivan went into the bathroom and remained in there for a long time. Employees called 911 when they smelled smoke.

They checked on Sullivan as he was exiting the restroom, and found a burning pair of underwear on the floor.

Police were alerted to the bizarre event and found a lighter in Sullivan’s pocket.

Sullivan was taken off to jail on attempted arson charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Bryan Alwine, 47, an Elkhardt, Indiana man who was busted for planting a camera in his upstairs neighbors’ bathroom.

Two women lived in the apartment above his, and one day they noticed a tiny camera in their wall.

They notified police, who traced the camera back to Alwine after questioning other residents.

Alwine told police he thought the women were stealing from him, and he thought he’d catch them while they were sitting on the can.

Police ended up issuing a warrant for him last month, but they never picked him up.

That changed last week, when he got busted for shoplifting, and they found the old warrant.

Now he’s locked up on voyeurism charges.