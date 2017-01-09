Notre Dame Regional High School: Plans for King Hall Coming to Fruition

Notre Dame Regional High School has been known for their theatrical performances since 1966. Now, after waiting several years, blueprint in hand, they are finally in the process of reviving big plans for their visual and performing arts students. Development Director Tony Buehrle says they want to work from the inside out on King Hall, pushing the previous stage area back and installing a fly house,”gives us an opportunity to put a real stage shop in there. We would be able to do construction and things in a real shop. We would also be able to excavate and put in an orchestra pit.”

But he says one more special feature will make the theatre multi-functional: “The other big piece we’re going to do, we really want to put in retractable theater seats, and we would be able to push them back or bring them out.”

He says the overall project should cost around $3.2 million. With name-a-seat opportunities and community members getting involved, he’s hopeful funding will drive construction to start this summer. For more information go to notredamehighschool.org.