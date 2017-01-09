Pemiscot County Shooting: Henley’s Auto Sales

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call Monday morning of a shooting incident at Henley’s Auto Sales, south of Holland. Deputies discovered one white male on the premises that had suffered a gunshot wound to the head by his cousin. He was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, TN. Though investigations point toward an act of self-defense, reports will be given to the Pemiscot County Prosecutor for a charging decision. Investigations are ongoing.