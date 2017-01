The 2016 Red Kettle Campaign at the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army fell $50,000 short this year. Their goal was $300,000 and as of December 30th, they were at about $249,800. Captain Ronnie Amick tells KZIM KSIM they don’t know which programs they’ll be cutting.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RONNIE-AMICK-1-9.wav

Despite the falling short, they take donations year-round. Go to their website at www.tsacapegirardeau.org, or walk in to make a donation.