Sikeston Vehicle Pursuit: 18-year-old in Custody

On January 8th, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety made an arrest after a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle failed to yield to officers for a traffic stop. They drove west through the Main Street Intersection on East Malone, and crashed into Moorish Kings restaurant after turning onto Branum. After the vehicle rolled several times, two juvenile suspects crawled from a back window while two others fled. The driver, 18-year-old Kendarious Young of Sikeston was taken into custody and was issued with several traffic citations. The fourth suspect got away.