The time is now to refresh your life saving skills via a local CERT class…

20 hour classes for those who have not already joined the Community Emergency Response Team or CERT are available beginning February 28th. These are afternoon classes from noon to 4pm At the Cape County Public Health Center. Region E training Coordinator Jim Watkins tells KZIM KSIM if you have already done the full training but seek a refresher – that starts January 24th.

Watkins says if you have a disability – they can usually accommodate. The classes are free for those 18 and older. To register call 986-6879 or log on to cityofcapegirardeau.org/FIRE/CERT.asp