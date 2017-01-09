Woman charged with murder, elder abuse in mother’s death

Daily American Republic

Judy Ann Smothers was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree elder abuse in the death of her mother, 87-year-old Theresa Smothers. Judy Ann Smothers pleaded not guilty to the charges. No future court date had been scheduled as of Sunday. The younger Smothers was released on bond. The 65-year-old Smothers originally was arrested Dec. 29 and booked at the Butler County Jail and released at 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at the end of a 24-hour hold. Poplar Bluff Police said Theresa Smothers was found conscious but unaware of her surroundings, naked, in what they described as extremely serious condition, weighing only 71 pounds. She suffered from extreme malnutrition and dehydration and open bed sores and had lost more than half her body weight in three months. Local authorities were alerted by a hotline call from hospice workers. Police were told by state officials the victim was receiving one prepackaged cup of applesauce a day. She spent her last two days at a Rehabilitation Center but died on Dec. 31.