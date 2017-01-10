Cape man appointed by Nixon to preservation board

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, before leaving office, tapped a Cape Girardeau man to serve on a state historic-preservation board. Daniel Statler of the Cape Girardeau firm Statler Lawyers will serve on the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. As a member of the council, Statler will help review nominees for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, review and advise the state on its Historic Preservation Plan and advise the State Historic Preservation Office. His term is scheduled to run until Nov. 15, 2020. Cheryl Hibbeler of O’Fallon and Cindy McDaniel of Appleton City, were also named to the council. The appointment was one of several announced Friday by Nixon.