High Winds Close Dorena-Hickman Ferry for Jan. 10th

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted operation as of 10 AM today due to high winds. They report wind from the south is running at 25 to 30 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 40 miles per hour on the Mississippi River. They have halted operation for the remainder of the day. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to resume service Wednesday morning on the normal operating schedule unless high winds continue. The Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.