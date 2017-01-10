“Fancy That” Selling Dresses to Benefit Safe House for Women

On January 28th Southeast Serves and Gamma Sigma Sigma will be hosting their 4th annual “Fancy That” Dress Sale. They sell gently used formalwear to the public and the university to benefit the Safe House for Women. Coordinator for campus programming at Southeast Missouri State University Joanna Shaver tells KZIM KSIM they like to do something unique and different for the community.

Short Dresses are $15 and long dresses are $25. “Fancy That” takes place in the university center on campus, at the corner of Henderson and Normal from 10AM to 4PM.