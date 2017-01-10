Man accused of seriously injuring another with aluminum bat

Southeast Missourian

A Canalou man was charged with first-degree assault after he hit another man in the head with an aluminum bat Wednesday just outside Sikeston. Scott County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year old Donnie Ray Metheny Jr. Friday. The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Metheny with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Friday. His bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety. A probable cause affidavit says a female homeowner said Metheny and the other man were watching television at her house when she left the room for 15 minutes. She heard a “ting” sound and someone moaning. She saw the victim lying on the couch, bleeding heavily from his head. The victim said Metheny hit him with a bat. Deputies were shown an aluminum bat with blood on the barrel, under the couch. The victim was taken to St. Louis due to the severity of the injuries. Metheny fled the scene.