Marble Hill woman accused of child abuse

Southeast Missourian

A Marble Hill woman was charged with child abuse after she twisted a 7-year-old’s arms behind the girl’s back. Bollinger County deputies arrested 34-year old Karie Lynn Stephens, on Thursday. The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her Friday with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. A probable cause statement says Stephens was watching another woman’s children Thursday afternoon. The woman called deputies and told them her 14-year-old son described an assault Stephens committed against one of the other children. Deputies responded to Bollinger County Road 400 and saw Stephens trying to leave with her five children. The 14-year-old has claimed that Stephens had grabbed the 7-year-old girl’s arms behind her back, pulled them up to the girl’s head, pushed the girl into the wall and made her stand in the corner. The 14-year-old also said Stephens slapped a 4-year-old boy in the face Jan. 3 at the house. Stephens said she put the 7-year-old in the corner because the victim had struck another child. Stephens’ five children were taken into protective custody and placed by the Division of Family Services. Stephens was on probation after pleading guilty to second-degree child endangerment Jan. 13.