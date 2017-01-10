MDC: 5 Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease
The Missouri Department of Conservation has received final results from more than 19,200 tissue samples tested for chronic wasting disease. News Services Coordinator, Joe Jerek tells KZIM KSIM they report 5 deer have been tested positive for the deadly disease.
He also says they’ll be taking samples throughout the hunting season until the 15th, and if you see any sick-looking deer, report it to your local conservation office or agent. You can also visit mdc.mo.gov/cwd for more information.