Notre Dame Regional High School: Math Placement Test, Jan. 21st
Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau has their math placement test on Saturday, January 21st at 8 AM. You should be there no later than 8 AM. Principal Brother David Migliorino tells KZIM KSIM that 8th graders from public and parochial elementary schools or anyone wishing to attend Notre Dame for the 2017-2018 year may test.
Students should bring a calculator, and three number 2 pencils. For more information call 573-335-6772 and ask for guidance or the principal.