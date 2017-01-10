Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau has their math placement test on Saturday, January 21st at 8 AM. You should be there no later than 8 AM. Principal Brother David Migliorino tells KZIM KSIM that 8th graders from public and parochial elementary schools or anyone wishing to attend Notre Dame for the 2017-2018 year may test.

http://www.kzimksim.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/BRO-D-1-10.wav

Students should bring a calculator, and three number 2 pencils. For more information call 573-335-6772 and ask for guidance or the principal.