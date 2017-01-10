Missouri baby suffers brain trauma after crash

Court documents say a Missouri baby girl who was delivered after her mother was killed in a crash on her way to a hospital to give birth has brain trauma.

Seven-month-old Maddyson Iler was delivered by cesarean section after her mother, Sarah Iler, died in a three-vehicle crash in May just south of Cape Girardeau.

Sarah’s sister, Kasandra Iler, is suing the man who was driving Sarah to the hospital and the driver of a semitrailer involved in the crash. The company that owns the semitrailer is also being sued.

Neither of the two drivers was issued a traffic citations.

The Southeast Missourian reports an amended petition in the case from Kasandra Iler’s attorney says Maddyson suffered hypoxic brain trauma as a result of the crash. Maddyson is receiving treatment at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.