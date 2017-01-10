Rhodes 101 in Jackson Adding Imo’s Pizza

Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores will be adding Imo’s Pizza onto their 2828 East Main Steet location in Jackson. The Mercato di Rodi will be rebranded like other Rhodes 101 stops to remain consistent. The expansion will continue on food and beverage service, and they hope to add 20 to 25 new jobs by adding Imo’s. It is slated to be up and running by March. The company recently closed their 113 West Jackson Boulevard location, and are seeking a new property in Jackson. They’ve recently done this to their Perryville and Scott City locations, and report success.