The inaugural Journey gala is already a HUGE success – you can still help on line!

The Southeast Health Foundation is hosting its inaugural Journey Gala on Saturday the 21st at the Isle Casino Events Center in Cape. Coordinator Jennifer Icaza-Gast was thrilled to announce the tables are sold out but you can still bid on auction items and buy raffle tickets on line. She tells KZIM KSIM all 320 seats will be filled with folks in cocktail attire taking in the exciting entertainment…

The raffle is for a trip to Vegas and all proceeds go to the cancer care fund assisting over 1-thousad people served at the SE cancer center. TO bid or buy a raffle ticket go to sehealth.org/journeygala