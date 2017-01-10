The school superintendent in Dexter has been tentatively let go…

The Dexter School District held a closed board meeting Monday morning where a motion was made to approve a tentative separation agreement between the district and Mitchell Wood, which remove him as the superintendent. The agreement is tentative because federal law requires a 21-day waiting period before it becomes final. Wood was placed on administrative leave in October 2016. Scott County sheriff’s deputies pulled Wood over on Sunday, October 23 due to a broken taillight. He was then taken into custody for an outstanding speeding ticket in Dexter. Dexter police says that ticket has now been paid. Amy James was named acting superintendent.

