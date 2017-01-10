Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A man in Florida, who was caught on surveillance cameras trying to rob a business that sells… surveillance cameras.

The unidentified man tried to break into a store called Spy-Spot Investigations, that sells surveillance cameras.

Needless to say, the business had several cameras watching as the man tried to break in.

The man first tries to break the window by tossing a rock, but fails.

He then tried to push and kick the door in.

What’s so odd, he seemed oblivious to the surveillance cameras, even as he looks right at it.

Which is a pity for him, because the camera got a fine shot of his face.

He fled the scene and police are looking for the mastermind.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Randy Linwood, 62, who learned if you’re going to call police on a neighbor, make sure you don’t have anything illegal the cops might find and arrest you for.

Police in Longview, Texas arrived at the home where the 911 call originated, but were unable to make contact with the caller.

They discovered the back door was open, so officers went in to check the welfare of anyone inside the home.

That’s when they found 2.3 pounds of marijuana sealed in plastic bags and pickle jars throughout the house.

About that time Linwood, the resident who originated the 911 call, came home.

He told police he called them to complain about the neighbor.

Police charged Linwood with possession of marijuana and took him off to jail.

The neighbor wasn’t cited on any charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A Pennsylvania woman, who drove into a river to avoid the police then kept drinking as her car floated downstream.

Police tried to conduct a DUI traffic stop in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania.

However, the driver took off, and was eventually cornered at a boat launch near the Susquehanna River.

As officers approached, the woman surprised them by driving right into the river.

They watched her drink a beer as she floated away.

The fire department was called in to tow the vehicle back to shore.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Charges are pending the results of the investigation.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Anastasia Kline, 21, a wanted felon from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, who submitted a fake obituary from her own email address.

Kline was probably trying to get authorities to believe she was dead by sending a local paper word that she had died.

The problem is, death notifications usually come to the paper from the coroner or local funeral homes and not from personal emails (especially from the deceased).

The paper obviously didn’t run the obituary and police are probably going to add additional charges to the felon.