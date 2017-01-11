113 drug tests at Jackson High net one instance of illicit usage

Southeast Missourian

Four months and 113 tests into a random drug-testing program, one instance of inappropriate drug usage has been identified among Jackson high-schoolers. Jackson athletic director John Martin said during a school board meeting Tuesday night the results so far bode well. The school board approved the drug-testing program in August, requiring students in grades nine through 12 to consent in writing to random urinalysis testing as a condition of participation in extracurricular activities. Overall, Martin said, 104 students have been tested — nine were selected randomly twice, he said — and five samples required further testing. Four of the five tests that required further testing were determined to have tested positive for medically legitimate reasons. So far, 24 freshmen, 35 sophomores, 30 juniors and 15 seniors have been tested. Parents are notified via letter. For a first offense, students are banned for 15 days from participating in extracurriculars. Repeat offenders are dealt progressively longer bans. Martin said because the initial dip tests cost roughly $6, the lowest the program could cost would be about $2,000. Martin said the goal is to have a school 100 percent free of illicit recreational drug use.