3 people have been arrested in Charleston for having more than 250 bags of synthetic marijuana. Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says they are pleased to have gotten so much synthetic marijuana and ammunition off of the streets. A search warrant was served on a home in Charleston when they found the items and three people were taken into custody. The Mississippi’s County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Charleston DPS & ATF.