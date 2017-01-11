The Quest is on! KZIM KSIM and Grace Reliant Health Services are teaming up in a quest to collect a million pennies, or other loose change, for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

Classes from the following schools are collecting change now, through the end of February, in order to give back to St. Jude:

Saxony Lutheran High

Anna Jonesboro High School

All classrooms participating are entered to win a pizza party from Little Caesar’s Pizza!

We’re also taking those change donations at our studios at 324 Broadway in Downtown Cape.

It’s the Grace Reliant Quest for a Million Pennies!

Want to sign your classroom up? Send an email to receptionist@riverradio.net for more details.