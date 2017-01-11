A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the shooting death of his girlfriend’s brother

The Joplin Globe reports that Clinton Blizzard was sentenced after pleading guilty Monday to a reduced count of voluntary manslaughter. Through a plea agreement, a second count of armed criminal action was dismissed. Authorities say Blizzard fled the scene after fatally shooting 35-year-old Nathaniel “Steven” Higgins, of Milo. The shooting happened in September 2015 at a residence near Wentworth where Blizzard was living with Higgins’ half-sister, Hollie Zgonc, and her mother. Blizzard was captured three days later when an off-duty Jasper County jailer recognized him in a Joplin store and contacted police. Witnesses said Higgins and Blizzard argued the day before the shooting and the day of the shooting