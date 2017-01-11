A fire has destroyed a Malden business…

Fire officials are investigating after a fire destroyed a Malden. Crews were dispatched just before 1 o’clock this morning to Rick’s Hair World & Fitness at 121 West Main Street. Multiple businesses were reportedly affected, including a chiropractic office, a beauty business and a new pool hall. The Malden Police Officer, who was on patrol, and saw the fire. Wind made it difficult to fight the blaze but it is now out with some hot spots flaring up. The Malden Fire department was assisted by fire departments from Dexter and Campbell. The building is considered a total loss. The cause appears to be accidental.