A Sikeston Child development center is an Eat Smart facility as per the state health department

The SE Missouri State University Child Development Center at the Sikeston regional campus is now an ‘intermediate’ Eat Smart facility! Director Barb Meraz says the UCDC serves kids from 6 weeks to 12 years old from 730am to 5pm and feed them breakfast, lunch and 2 snacks. In order to meet criteria to be an eat smart program they have to meet guidelines put into place by the Missouri state health department. She tells KZIM KSIM they are pretty strict…

Meraz says they are hoping the kids will keep this eating mentality throughout life. She says it can take 15 introductions before a child will even try a certain healthy food and they really react to adult behaviors in eating. The UCDC is applying for a “move smart” status now. The Eat smart program is offered at 3 levels; minimum, intermediate, and advanced.