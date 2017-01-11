A St. Charles firefighter has been knocked unconscious while battling a blaze.

A suburban St. Louis firefighter is recovering after being knocked unconscious while battling a blaze. The fire broke out around 10:30 Monday night between two buildings in St. Charles, both with businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second. The cause of the fire is under investigation. One of the buildings sustained significant damage. Authorities say the firefighter was injured when falling debris struck him in the head. He was taken to a hospital and released Tuesday morning, but is expected to have a follow-up checkup about possible head fractures.