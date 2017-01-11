Endangered Person advisory out of Hayti

State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

The Hayti Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at the Cleveland Apartments in Hayti, MO at 10:00 p.m. on January 6, 2017.

Shamar Holmes, a black male, age 15. 6 feet, 204 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, with a scar on his abdomen, last seen wearing a white button-up shirt, khaki pants, and a blue coat. Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident: Subject was last seen at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Cleveland Apartments in Hayti, MO. Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Hayti Police Department at 573-359-1259.