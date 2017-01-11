Federal Judge: Clay Waller is Competent to Stand Trial

On June 1st 2011, Jacque Waller was reported missing, and her remains were dug up at Devils Island in Alexander County Illinois. Her estranged husband, Clay Waller pled guilty to second degree murder a week later. Investigations revealed blood carpet stains in their home, surveillance video of Waller cleaning his boat after crossing the Missisisippi River to bury Jacque, and he admitted to beating and strangling her. But, He entered a plea of not guilty to a federal charge in May, 2016 – a grand jury indicted him on a charge of Interstate Domestic Violence which carries a life sentence in prison. On Tuesday, January 10th, Waller was brought back to Cape Girardeau for a federal hearing, where Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni has deemed him competent to stand trial. His attorney must file pre-trial motions by March 3rd, and he will be back in federal court in April.