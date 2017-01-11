Jackson police recognized by organization

Southeast Missourian

Patrick Bono, representative for MIRMA, a risk-management organization for municipalities and their employees, recognized the Jackson Police Department for its 100-percent participation in online training programs. He says they are pleased to see great response from our member law-enforcement agencies. Bono presented a plaque to Jackson Police Capt. Scott Eakers. Bono says police also suggested procedural changes to chases, and these have been adopted. Bono also presented Eakers and the department with grant money for two body cameras and a car camera.