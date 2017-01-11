Missouri State University’s Chorale has accepted an invitation to sing at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump next week

The Springfield News-Leader reports the group will sing just before Mike Pence is sworn in as vice president during ceremonies in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20. Students who are part of the 50-member Chorale say they are thrilled to be part of the ceremonies. The students will perform an original song titled “Now We Belong.” They say the song is intended to carry a message of togetherness. The Chorale accepted the invitation from Sen. Roy Blunt in October, before the presidential election was decided. Chorale director Cameron Labarr says the event is great opportunity for his group, which would have accepted the invitation no matter the outcome of the election.