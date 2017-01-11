MoDOT: Possible Ice Over the Weekend, Tips for Safe Travels

Late Thursday night through Sunday, Missouri will be getting significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and ice. Assistant director at MoDOT’s Southeast Missouri District, Matthew Seiler tells KZIM KSIM to avoid traveling if possible, and gives a few tips on traveling safely in winter weather.

Store extra blankets, gloves, water, and snacks in your car, and make sure you always have a full tank of gas. Always wear your seat belt, and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles. If traffic has halted, follow the digital signs and use the next available exit. Check road conditions on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map. For more information call their customer service at 1-888-ASK-MODOT.