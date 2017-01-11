New Gastroenterologist at Southeast Hospital: Dr. Anuj Sharma

Southeast Hospital has welcomed a new gastroenterologist to their medical staff. Dr. Anuj Sharma earned his degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, completed a residency at Shands Hospital, University of Florida, Gainesville, and a fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American Gastroenterological Association, and the American College of Gastroenterology.