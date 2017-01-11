New Physician at Southeast Hospital: Dr. Michael Holland

Southeast Hospital has welcomed a new physician to their staff. Dr. Michael Holland is affiliated with Southeast Obstetrics and Gynecology at Women First. He holds a bachelor of science in Physiology from SIU Carbondale, and a Master of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences from Midwestern University in Illinois. He earned his DO degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. Dr. Holland is a junior fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Medical Association.